Indie Folk Group Mt. Joy Is Streaming Its Way To Success
May 21, 2018
High school friends Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper were all set on nonmusical careers when their song "Astrovan" took off on Spotify. It now has almost 7 million streams. The pair founded the band Mt. Joy (@MtJoyBand), released a self-titled debut album and are now on tour.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Quinn about the band's unexpected success.

This segment aired on May 21, 2018.

