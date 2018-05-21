Here & Now
High school friends Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper were all set on nonmusical careers when their song "Astrovan" took off on Spotify. It now has almost 7 million streams. The pair founded the band Mt. Joy (@MtJoyBand), released a self-titled debut album and are now on tour.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Quinn about the band's unexpected success.
This segment aired on May 21, 2018.
