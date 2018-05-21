Political Violence Continues To Plague Mexican Elections04:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 21, 2018
  • Jorge Valencia, KJZZ
TwitterfacebookEmail

Political violence has plagued Mexico since the country's campaign season began last year. According to a report by the security consulting firm Etellekt, more than 90 politicians have been murdered since last September, including candidates and elected officials.

As Jorge Valencia (@jorgeavalencia) of KJZZ reports, organized crime is threatening to dismantle the country's democratic process, one local election at a time.

This segment aired on May 21, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news