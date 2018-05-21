Before names like Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and Santa Fe took hold in the public consciousness, there was the Thurston High School shooting on May 21, 1998.

Outside the school's campus in Springfield, Oregon, stands a brick-and-tile wall, along with benches, a plaque and trees. The Thurston memorial features 25 white tiles, symbolizing students wounded in the shooting.

Two black tiles represent students Mikael Nickolauson and Ben Walker, who died that day.

"I've probably been out here for a half dozen times for different events, and maybe a half dozen other times for just my own thoughts and memories," says Tony McCown, 35, as he watches as students mill on and off the campus much like he did when he went there.

Tony McCown sits near the Thurston High School shooting memorial on the school's campus in Springfield, Ore. (Brian Bull/KLCC)

McCown was gunman Kip Kinkel's best friend. He wrestles with not being able to foresee the violence that came to his school.

He recalls the day before, when Kinkel was escorted off campus by Springfield Police for having a .32-caliber gun in his locker. Kinkel bought the weapon from another classmate, and was released to his father that same afternoon.

"Maybe there'd be another trigger, but I honestly believe had he not been caught with a gun that day, that we would not have had May 21," McCown says. "Was he a ticking time bomb? Possibly, it's so hard to say."

The night before the shooting, McCown talked with Kinkel on the phone about his pending expulsion. What McCown didn't know was that Kinkel had already murdered his father, Bill Kinkel, with a shot to the head with a .22-caliber rifle. Kip's mother, Faith, would be shot to death a few hours later and left in the garage.