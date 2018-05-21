Here & Now
How Do Trump's Justice Department Demands Affect Mueller's Investigation?04:59Play
President Trump is demanding the Justice Department investigate whether it and the FBI infiltrated his campaign for political purposes. This comes after reports that a U.S. intelligence source assisted in the investigation into Russian election interference.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) about this call.
This segment aired on May 21, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news