May 21, 2018
President Trump is demanding the Justice Department investigate whether it and the FBI infiltrated his campaign for political purposes. This comes after reports that a U.S. intelligence source assisted in the investigation into Russian election interference.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) about this call.

This segment aired on May 21, 2018.

