Legal analysts are weighing in on President Trump's demand on Twitter over the weekend that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his campaign. In response, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked the Justice Department inspector general to expand an existing investigation into the FBI's Russia investigation.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses some of the legal questions surrounding the investigation with George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley).
This segment aired on May 21, 2018.
