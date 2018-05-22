Here & Now
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before members of the European Parliament Tuesday. He's discussing how Facebook uses personal data. His appearance follows his testimony before Congress last month.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Ina Fried (@inafried), chief technology correspondent for Axios.
This segment aired on May 22, 2018.
