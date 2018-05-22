Mark Zuckerberg In Europe To Discuss Facebook's Use Of Personal Data05:19
May 22, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, theFacebook's developer conference, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before members of the European Parliament Tuesday. He's discussing how Facebook uses personal data. His appearance follows his testimony before Congress last month.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Ina Fried (@inafried), chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This segment aired on May 22, 2018.

