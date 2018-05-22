It's the battle of the "Staceys" as Stacey Evans and Stacey Abrams face off in Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday. If Abrams wins Tuesday and in November, she would become the country's first African-American female governor. Republicans running for governor in a crowded field are competing on who is most conservative in a deeply red state.

Georgia Public Broadcasting's Bill Nigut (@nigutb) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to preview what to watch for in the vote.