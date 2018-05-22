Here & Now
The Fate Of Hunting Permits For Grizzlies In Wyoming
People who want to hunt grizzly bears in Wyoming find out Wednesday whether they can. The federal government took the grizzly off the endangered species list last year. So for the first time in decades, states can decide whether people can hunt them.
Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska (@KamilaKudelska) reports that the hunting licenses are still being challenged in court and in less formal ways.
This segment aired on May 22, 2018.
