Last week's shooting at a high school in Texas comes just three months after a gunman shot and killed 17 in Parkland, Florida. Violence in schools and even more often in communities is causing many students to suffer from acute mental issues.
As Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines (@LeeVGaines) reports, some schools in the state are learning how to react to traumatized kids.
This segment aired on May 22, 2018.
