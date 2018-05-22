Here & Now
DOJ Asks Inspector General To Investigate White House Claims Of Campaign Surveillance05:24Play
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the Justice Department will ask its inspector general to lead an internal investigation into "any irregularities" with the "tactics concerning the Trump campaign," after reports that the FBI used a confidential informant to gather information on the Trump campaign.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rick Klein (@rickklein), ABC News political director.
This segment aired on May 22, 2018.
