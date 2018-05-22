DOJ Asks Inspector General To Investigate White House Claims Of Campaign Surveillance05:24
May 22, 2018
President Trump speaks about immigration laws during a dinner with former and present governors in the Blue Room at the White House on May 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the Justice Department will ask its inspector general to lead an internal investigation into "any irregularities" with the "tactics concerning the Trump campaign," after reports that the FBI used a confidential informant to gather information on the Trump campaign.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rick Klein (@rickklein), ABC News political director.

This segment aired on May 22, 2018.

