Trump, South Korea's Moon Meet Ahead Of North Korea Summit05:12Play
President Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Tuesday. They are discussing the planned meeting with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, even as Kim threatens to pull out of talks.
NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) explains what's at stake with the meeting, and how U.S. politics have effected the regional intrigue.
This segment aired on May 22, 2018.
