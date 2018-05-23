Bo Leibowitz is DJ of the KCRW show "Strictly Jazz." The name is pretty straightforward: For Leibowitz, it's all about jazz and nothing else.

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leibowitz about some of the music he has been listening to, including singer Melody Gardot and archival tracks from Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Monika Herzig, "Song for C.C."

Miles Davis and John Coltrane, "Green Dolphin Street" (Live in Stockholm)

Matt Wilson, "Anywhere and Everywhere People"

Melody Gardot, "So Long" (Live)