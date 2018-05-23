DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Jazz And Nothing Else
May 23, 2018
U.S. singer Melody Gardot performs on stage during the 10th "Monte Carlo Jazz Festival", on Dec. 5, 2015 in Monaco. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. singer Melody Gardot performs on stage during the 10th "Monte Carlo Jazz Festival", on Dec. 5, 2015 in Monaco. (Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images)

Bo Leibowitz is DJ of the KCRW show "Strictly Jazz." The name is pretty straightforward: For Leibowitz, it's all about jazz and nothing else.

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leibowitz about some of the music he has been listening to, including singer Melody Gardot and archival tracks from Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

Music From The Segment

Monika Herzig, "Song for C.C."

Miles Davis and John Coltrane, "Green Dolphin Street" (Live in Stockholm)

Matt Wilson, "Anywhere and Everywhere People"

Melody Gardot, "So Long" (Live)

This segment aired on May 23, 2018.

