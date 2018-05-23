President Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday that he's going to sign into law "big changes" to the Dodd-Frank banking regulations put in place after the financial crisis.

The bill passed the House late Tuesday, with supporters saying it would make it easier for midsize and regional banks to lend. It already passed the Senate in March.

Opponents of the move warn rolling back financial regulations could pave the way for a repeat of 2008. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with financial journalist Diana Henriques (@dianabhenriques), author of the books "The Wizard of Lies" and "A First-Class Catastrophe."

Interview Highlights

On the significance of this rollback

"I think it's very significant, more for the philosophical point that it's making than its practical applications — although those are important, too. What worries me about this is it completely ignores the way our financial system actually works. No bank is an island in today's world, regardless of its size. Midsize banks sell their loans upstream. They form syndicates that take on bigger risks. They provide critical lines of credit to big local industries that are big employers, so they're connected to the larger economy in dozens of ways we may not even see until the dominoes start to fall. So establishing an exemption, as this action does, from Dodd-Frank rules, based on some arbitrary capital level, like one side of $250 billion versus the other side, it's just silly.

"You look back at the 2008 crisis, one of the key elements of risk were tiny little mortgage companies that weren't regulated by anybody. You look back at the '87 crisis, there was an options-clearing firm in Chicago. Nobody in their right mind would have ever identified it as a potential fatal domino. And yet when a run hit that firm, it nearly brought down the options markets completely. We have a very bad track record at predicting which firm will prove to be systemically important in a crisis."