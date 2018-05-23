50,000 Workers On Vegas Strip Threaten To Walk Out Of Casinos05:44
May 23, 2018
Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Las Vegas hotel and casino workers have voted to authorize a strike as early as next month. Contracts for about 50,000 culinary and bartender union workers expire at the end of May.

Workers are demanding a bigger share of the casino profits, but also protections against the use of robots and artificial intelligence to automate service jobs.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with the Culinary Union's Bethany Khan (@BethanyKhan) about those demands.

This segment aired on May 23, 2018.

