Many doctors now record conversations with their patients, in part to help patients remember medical instructions. Those recordings could become even more useful with some artificial intelligence, but the recordings also raise privacy issues.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti learns more from STAT reporter Casey Ross (@caseymross).
This segment aired on May 23, 2018.
