Results Are In: Winners And Losers From Tuesday's Primaries10:53
May 23, 2018
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams smiles before speaking to supporters during an election-night watch party, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to discuss results of voting in four states Tuesday, as well as President Trump's statements that a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un might be called off for June 12.

This segment aired on May 23, 2018.

