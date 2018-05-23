Here & Now
Political Strategists
Results Are In: Winners And Losers From Tuesday's Primaries10:53Play
Political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to discuss results of voting in four states Tuesday, as well as President Trump's statements that a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un might be called off for June 12.
This segment aired on May 23, 2018.
