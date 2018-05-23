In Wake Of Sante Fe Shooting, Texas Considers School Safety And Guns03:34
May 23, 2018
  • Mose Buchele, KUT
By the end of this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he plans to have hosted three roundtable discussions in response to last Friday's school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

The one Wednesday will focus on gun regulation and mental health. As KUT's Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) reports, the first discussion centered on "school and community safety."

This segment aired on May 23, 2018.

