The uninsured rate has gone up slightly this year, the first increase since the Affordable Care Act went into full effect in 2014. But overall, a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the uninsured rate staying steady over the past year.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), health policy reporter for Vox and co-host of the podcast "The Weeds," about what's leading more people to go without health insurance and why premiums are so high.
This segment aired on May 23, 2018.
