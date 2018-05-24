Here & Now
Queens Residents Oppose Plan To Open 3rd Homeless Shelter In Their Neighborhood07:29Play
The New York City Department of Homeless Services is planning to convert a hotel into a homeless shelter for 154 families in a small neighborhood in Queens known as Blissville. It would be the third homeless shelter in the neighborhood.
Maria Davis, vice president of the Blissville Civic Association (@BlissvilleCivic), talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about why she opposes the plan.
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news