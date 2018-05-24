Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer vacation season.

Millions of Americans will be heading off to the beach, the mountains, forests and other cherished vacation spots.

But what is the history of the great American vacation?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks back with Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755), historians and co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at Virginia Humanities.