President Trump is now considering tariffs on auto imports. On Wednesday the Commerce Department released a statement that it has begun investigating whether auto imports pose a national security threat to the U.S.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about what the tariffs could mean.
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
