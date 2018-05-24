White House Considers Tariffs On Auto Imports05:02
May 24, 2018
President Trump is now considering tariffs on auto imports. On Wednesday the Commerce Department released a statement that it has begun investigating whether auto imports pose a national security threat to the U.S.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about what the tariffs could mean.

This segment aired on May 24, 2018.

