'They Don't Really Know What To Think': Trump's Unpredictable Relationship With China09:36
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 24, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Magazines featuring front pages of President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are displayed at a news stand in Beijing on April 6, 2017. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Magazines featuring front pages of President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are displayed at a news stand in Beijing on April 6, 2017. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

With a trade war looming with China and a highly anticipated summit with North Korea now cancelled, President Trump is redrawing the diplomatic map in Asia.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with longtime China watcher John Pomfret (@jepomfret), former Washington Post bureau chief in Beijing, for more insight on the president's unorthodox approach.

This segment aired on May 24, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news