Here & Now
'They Don't Really Know What To Think': Trump's Unpredictable Relationship With China09:36Play
With a trade war looming with China and a highly anticipated summit with North Korea now cancelled, President Trump is redrawing the diplomatic map in Asia.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with longtime China watcher John Pomfret (@jepomfret), former Washington Post bureau chief in Beijing, for more insight on the president's unorthodox approach.
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news