Here & Now
Trump Signals Government Will Be Hands Off On Pot03:34Play
The fortunes of the cannabis industry have been have whiplashed in recent months. First, at the beginning of the year, the Justice Department announced a possible federal crackdown. Investors retreated. And then, more recently, a surprise softening — a possible political breakthrough that could legitimize the entire industry.
Ben Markus (@CPRMarkus) from Colorado Public Radio has more.
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
