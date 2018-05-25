Here & Now
Monday is Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor and remember the men and women who died while serving in the military. There's a moment in every veteran's funeral when lumps lodge in throats, and eyes well up with tears: when taps is played.
But some soldiers assigned to play the time-honored tune say they don't like how it's done nowadays. Reporter Judith Kogan has the story.
This segment aired on May 25, 2018.
