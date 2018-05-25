Here & Now
Ahead Of Her 90th Birthday, Thea Musgrave Continues To Make Mark On The Music World05:52Play
Composer Thea Musgrave has had her work performed by many of the world's top symphony orchestras: Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, London. She was born in Scotland 90 years ago this Sunday — and she's still composing. A concert on her birthday in New York will feature two world premieres.
Naomi Lewin brings us this profile.
This segment aired on May 25, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news