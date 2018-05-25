President Trump says negotiations with North Korea are back on, and that the summit he abruptly canceled Thursday might even take place on June 12 after all.

NBC and Telemundo news anchor José Díaz-Balart (@jdbalart) and Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) of Fox News join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the week in politics, which also included new claims from Trump about the FBI's Russia investigation.