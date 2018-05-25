Week In Politics: Trump's Back-And-Forth On North Korea Summit; 'Spygate' Allegations10:51
May 25, 2018
President Trump speaks about the cancelled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a bill-signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump says negotiations with North Korea are back on, and that the summit he abruptly canceled Thursday might even take place on June 12 after all.

NBC and Telemundo news anchor José Díaz-Balart (@jdbalart) and Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) of Fox News join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the week in politics, which also included new claims from Trump about the FBI's Russia investigation.

This segment aired on May 25, 2018.

