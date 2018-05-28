Kansas City Barbecue: Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Z-Mans And More09:47
May 28, 2018
Kansas City has more then 100 barbecue restaurants, with every variation — including pulled pork, burnt ends, shiners and Z-Mans.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson explores the roots and tastes of Kansas City with Jill Silva (@jillsilvafood), former Kansas City Star food editor, and Deborah Jones, who co-owns Jones BBQ in Kansas City with her sister.

This segment aired on May 28, 2018.

