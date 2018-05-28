Here & Now
Moving Confederate Monuments In North Carolina Not Easy04:09Play
The North Carolina Historical Commission will soon decide whether Gov. Roy Cooper can relocate three Confederate monuments from outside the state Capitol. This effort is the first full test of a 2015 state law that was expressly designed to make moving these monuments nearly impossible.
But as James Morrison (@JCMorrisn) from member station WUNC reports, that 2015 law has some wiggle room for legal interpretation.
This segment aired on May 28, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news