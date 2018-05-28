More than 2.5 million children across the U.S. are being raised by grandparents or other kin, according to Generations United, a nonprofit organization that supports so-called "grandfamilies." But that number could be higher. Parents who are addicted to drugs, mentally ill or incarcerated are among the reasons why.

In Arizona, one organization is working to support these unique families, and as Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) of KJZZ reports, many grandparents see this as a second chance.