Here & Now
How Sharing A Story Without Reading It Can Be Bad For Even The Best Journalism03:29Play
There's been a lot of discussion about how misinformation and inaccurate news spreads on websites like Facebook and Twitter. But even thorough journalism can become problematic on these sites.
In-depth articles are reduced to posts without context, and people often share those posts without reading the stories — and for reasons that have nothing to do with the quality of the journalism. Sam Harnett (@SamWHarnett) from KQED reports.
This segment aired on May 28, 2018.
