Florida Braces For Heavy Rain And High Winds From Subtropical Storm Alberto
May 28, 2018
A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday on the northern Gulf Coast, where white sandy beaches emptied of their usual Memorial Day crowds. (Dan Anderson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Subtropical Storm Alberto has people in Florida preparing for flooding and high winds, as the first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season makes its way toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update from Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This segment aired on May 28, 2018.

