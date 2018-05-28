Here & Now
Subtropical Storm Alberto has people in Florida preparing for flooding and high winds, as the first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season makes its way toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update from Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
This segment aired on May 28, 2018.
