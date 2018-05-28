U.S. officials have crossed over the border into North Korea to continue plans for the potential upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also under fire for its handling of families that are separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, and new reports that show the U.S. government has lost track of around 1,500 immigrant children placed into temporary homes in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest politics news with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).