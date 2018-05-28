Tomorrow, May 29, has been dubbed "529 Day," to draw attention to 529 education savings plans. They allow you to put money away for college and save on taxes. The new Republican tax law now allows the plans to go toward K-12 education at religious, private and charter schools.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."