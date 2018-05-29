Here & Now
How Anti-Drug Campaigns Like 'This Is Your Brain On Drugs' Have And Haven't Worked06:17Play
President Trump has said he wants to launch a new anti-drug ad campaign to fight opioid use. But how have these public service announcements worked in the past?
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys), professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and former senior policy adviser for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy under Presidents Bush and Obama.
This segment aired on May 29, 2018.
