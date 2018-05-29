The last planned search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 wraps up Tuesday. That flight, carrying 239 people, vanished in March 2014 on a flight path from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The private Texas-based company Ocean Infinity has been conducting a search since January 2018, after the official search paid for by Australia ended last year.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest knowledge about what might have happened with Richard Quest (@richardquest), international business correspondent at CNN and author of "The Vanishing of Flight MH370: The True Story of the Hunt for the Missing Malaysian Plane."