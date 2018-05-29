Former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol is on his way to New York to resume negotiations for an on-again, off-again presidential-level summit in June. He has been accused of masterminding the cyberhacking of Sony Pictures over the spoof film "The Interview," which mocked North Korean leaders.

Jean Lee (@newsjean), Korea analyst for the Wilson Center, joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss Kim and what he might hope to achieve.