May 29, 2018
Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, watches the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Patrick Semansky - Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, watches the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Patrick Semansky - Pool/Getty Images)

Former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol is on his way to New York to resume negotiations for an on-again, off-again presidential-level summit in June. He has been accused of masterminding the cyberhacking of Sony Pictures over the spoof film "The Interview," which mocked North Korean leaders.

Jean Lee (@newsjean), Korea analyst for the Wilson Center, joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss Kim and what he might hope to achieve.

This segment aired on May 29, 2018.

