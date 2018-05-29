Study Prompts Questions About Importance Of Test Scores In College Admissions04:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 29, 2018
  • Claudio Sanchez, NPR
TwitterfacebookEmail

Many college-bound students assume that their SAT or ACT test scores are the biggest factor in being admitted to a good college. But according to a landmark study of "test-optional" admissions policies, a growing number of selective institutions are saying test scores are simply not that important.

NPR's Claudio Sanchez (@CsanchezClaudio) reports.

This segment aired on May 29, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news