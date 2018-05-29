Since last fall, thousands of dockless shared bikes and scooters have appeared on the streets and sidewalks of Washington, D.C.

The bikes have been attracting fans — who say they could revolutionize urban transportation — as well as foes, who see them as an unsightly intrusion on public space. The pilot program just got a four-month extension.

Jacob Fenston (@JacobFenston) of WAMU reports on whether these bikes and scooters are a passing fad, or a new fixture of the transportation system.