Here & Now
Dockless Bike Sharing In D.C.: The Future Of Transportation Or A Fad?03:48Play
Since last fall, thousands of dockless shared bikes and scooters have appeared on the streets and sidewalks of Washington, D.C.
The bikes have been attracting fans — who say they could revolutionize urban transportation — as well as foes, who see them as an unsightly intrusion on public space. The pilot program just got a four-month extension.
Jacob Fenston (@JacobFenston) of WAMU reports on whether these bikes and scooters are a passing fad, or a new fixture of the transportation system.
This segment aired on May 29, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news