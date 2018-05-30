Here & Now
In western North Carolina, authorities have lifted evacuation orders now that it appears a dam is not about to fail. But Tropical Depression Alberto has dumped heavy rains on the region, causing floods and mudslides — and more rain is on the way.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Matt Bush (@MattBushMD), news director at Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville.
This segment aired on May 30, 2018.
