'Separation Of Families' Looms Over Honduran TPS Holders Following Trump Decision10:46
May 30, 2018
Members of the opposition to the administration of President Juan Orlando Hernandez march to protest the recent decision by the U.S. government to end temporary protected status, or TPS, for tens of thousands of Hondurans who have resided in the United States for nearly two decades, on the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, May 4, 2018. (Fernando Antonio/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Members of the opposition to the administration of President Juan Orlando Hernandez march to protest the recent decision by the U.S. government to end temporary protected status, or TPS, for tens of thousands of Hondurans who have resided in the United States for nearly two decades, on the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, May 4, 2018. (Fernando Antonio/AP)

The Trump administration announced in May that it will stop granting temporary protected status to 57,000 Hondurans who are living in the U.S. The program has shielded them from deportation, and came in response to a deadly 1998 hurricane.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses Trump's decision and its potential impacts with Martin Pineda (@chevive91), an organizer with the Central American Resource Center, and Marta Connor, a TPS holder from Honduras.

This segment aired on May 30, 2018.

