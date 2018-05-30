The Trump administration announced in May that it will stop granting temporary protected status to 57,000 Hondurans who are living in the U.S. The program has shielded them from deportation, and came in response to a deadly 1998 hurricane.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses Trump's decision and its potential impacts with Martin Pineda (@chevive91), an organizer with the Central American Resource Center, and Marta Connor, a TPS holder from Honduras.