Italy's Failure To Form Government Is Rattling Global Markets03:42
May 30, 2018
Global markets are reacting to the political chaos in Italy. Over the weekend, the man who was supposed to become the next prime minister failed to form a coalition government after the Italian president rejected his choice of economic minister. The conflict is a symbol of growing skepticism of the European Union, and global stocks have fallen in response.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on May 30, 2018.

