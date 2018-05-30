Here & Now
Nuclear Energy's Prospects Fall As Natural Gas Booms04:54Play
Natural gas has been touted as a bridge to a clean energy future, and it's replaced coal as the country's top power source. But it's also causing problems for another source of energy: nuclear.
As Reid Frazier (@reidfrazier) of The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania reports, that could be a setback in the fight against climate change.
This segment aired on May 30, 2018.
