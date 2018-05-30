Nuclear Energy's Prospects Fall As Natural Gas Booms04:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 30, 2018
  • Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front
TwitterfacebookEmail

Natural gas has been touted as a bridge to a clean energy future, and it's replaced coal as the country's top power source. But it's also causing problems for another source of energy: nuclear.

As Reid Frazier (@reidfrazier) of The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania reports, that could be a setback in the fight against climate change.

This segment aired on May 30, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news