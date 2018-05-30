Tweet That Cancelled 'Roseanne' Wasn't Barr's First Involving A Conspiracy Theory05:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 30, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on March 23 in Burbank, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on March 23 in Burbank, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Roseanne Barr has apologized for the tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that caused ABC to cancel her show. But Barr has tweeted about a number of conspiracy theories in the past.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses those theories with Jane Coaston (@cjane87), senior politics reporter for Vox.

This segment aired on May 30, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news