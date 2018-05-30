Here & Now
Tweet That Cancelled 'Roseanne' Wasn't Barr's First Involving A Conspiracy Theory05:48Play
Roseanne Barr has apologized for the tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that caused ABC to cancel her show. But Barr has tweeted about a number of conspiracy theories in the past.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses those theories with Jane Coaston (@cjane87), senior politics reporter for Vox.
This segment aired on May 30, 2018.
