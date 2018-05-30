'The Americans' Spy Disguises Earn High Marks From This Former CIA Officer11:06
May 30, 2018
Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings, Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings, seen in their respective disguises in a still from FX's "The Americans." (Eric Liebowitz/FX)MoreCloseclosemore
How far-fetched are shows like "The Americans," in which undercover agents switch into different disguises? It turns out, not as far-fetched as you might think.

While most spy TV shows don't always strive for realism, "The Americans" creator Joe Weisberg — a former CIA officer — crafts a spy drama that takes place in the early 1980s during the height of the Cold War. The series centers on what's seemingly a typical American couple with two kids, but they're actually Russian spies.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jonna Mendez, who spent 27 years working on CIA operations around the world, and recently wrote that "The Americans" actually got a lot right about spies donning different looks.

This segment aired on May 30, 2018.

