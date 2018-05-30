Here & Now
Political Strategists
Trump Ratchets Up Russia Rhetoric, Doesn't Mention 'Roseanne' At Tennessee Rally10:52Play
Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the political fallout from ABC's decision to cancel Trump supporter Roseanne Barr's show, as well as Trump's accusation that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller's team is "meddling" in the election on behalf of Democrats.
This segment aired on May 30, 2018.
