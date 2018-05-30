Political Strategists

Trump Ratchets Up Russia Rhetoric, Doesn't Mention 'Roseanne' At Tennessee Rally10:52
May 30, 2018
President Trump speaks during a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, 2018 in Nashville. Earlier in the day, Trump held a fundraising event in support of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who is running for a U.S. Senate seat against former two-term Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump speaks during a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, 2018 in Nashville. Earlier in the day, Trump held a fundraising event in support of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who is running for a U.S. Senate seat against former two-term Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) and Democratic strategist Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the political fallout from ABC's decision to cancel Trump supporter Roseanne Barr's show, as well as Trump's accusation that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller's team is "meddling" in the election on behalf of Democrats.

This segment aired on May 30, 2018.

