Faking Of Journalist's Murder Shows Russia Acting As 'Rogue State,' Analyst Says09:41Play
Ukraine is being condemned for faking the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas), senior vice president at the Center for European Policy Analysis and a veteran Russian watcher, about Babchenko's story and what it says about Putin's enemies.
This segment aired on May 31, 2018.
