Faking Of Journalist's Murder Shows Russia Acting As 'Rogue State,' Analyst Says09:41
May 31, 2018
Anti-Kremlin Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko speaks during a press conference at Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev on May 30, 2018. Ukraine admitted it had staged Babchenko's murder in order to foil an attempt on his life by Russia. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Ukraine is being condemned for faking the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas), senior vice president at the Center for European Policy Analysis and a veteran Russian watcher, about Babchenko's story and what it says about Putin's enemies.

This segment aired on May 31, 2018.

