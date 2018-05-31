How The Last Pencil Maker In 'Pencil City' Is Writing Its Future04:20
May 31, 2018
  • Steve Haruch
In the 1950s, the small town of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was declared "Pencil City" by the governor. Back then, it was home to a half-dozen pencil manufacturers. The nickname has stuck. But for the most part, the industry has not.

Today, the last business standing is Musgrave Pencil Company, which has found a way to adapt to changing times. Steve Haruch (@steveharuch) from WPLN has the story.

This segment aired on May 31, 2018.

