President Trump signed a bill into law Wednesday that would allow terminally ill patients quicker access to unapproved medications. The "right-to-try" legislation has been debated for years, and dozens of states have already passed similar laws.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses who's impacted by the law with Erin Mershon (@eemershon), senior Washington correspondent at STAT.
This segment aired on May 31, 2018.
