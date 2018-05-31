Trump Signs 'Right-To-Try' Drug Bill Into Law05:04
May 31, 2018
President Trump signed a bill into law Wednesday that would allow terminally ill patients quicker access to unapproved medications. The "right-to-try" legislation has been debated for years, and dozens of states have already passed similar laws.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses who's impacted by the law with Erin Mershon (@eemershon), senior Washington correspondent at STAT.

This segment aired on May 31, 2018.

