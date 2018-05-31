Singapore Airlines Relaunches World's Longest Commercial Flight03:45
May 31, 2018
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 plane at Changi Airport in Singapore on Dec. 14, 2017. (Toh Ting Wei/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Singapore Airlines is relaunching the world's longest airplane flight. The airline will resume trips between Singapore and Newark in the fall — a journey that takes nearly 19 hours.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more about who might take the flight, and the challenges of such a long trip, from Airline Weekly analyst Seth Kaplan.

This segment aired on May 31, 2018.

