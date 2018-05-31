Here & Now
Singapore Airlines is relaunching the world's longest airplane flight. The airline will resume trips between Singapore and Newark in the fall — a journey that takes nearly 19 hours.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more about who might take the flight, and the challenges of such a long trip, from Airline Weekly analyst Seth Kaplan.
This segment aired on May 31, 2018.
