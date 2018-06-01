Research shows one way to stop the cycle of people winding up back in prison is through educational programs for inmates. Prison libraries are supposed to support those efforts, but that doesn't appear to be the case in Illinois, where for all of last year the state Department of Corrections spent less than $300 on books for its prisons.

Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines (@LeeVGaines) reports.

Illinois Newsroom is a collaboration focused on expanding coverage of education, state politics, health and the environment.